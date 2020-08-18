Society High-ranking military officers disciplined The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued disciplinary measures against several military officers at its recent 47th session.The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued disciplinary measures against several military officers at its recent 47th session.

Society Ministry to evaluate impact of COVID-19 on businesses to identify support policies The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) will prepare a report on the efficiency of existing and new policies and support packages for businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to determine the most suitable for application in the short and long terms, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has said.

Society Opening ceremonies for new school year may be held online: Official Localities that practice social distancing must put the health and safety of students and teachers above all else, and depending on local circumstances can hold opening ceremonies for the new school year online, an education official has said.