Business Measures sought to strengthen Vietnam-Indonesia trade The Vietnamese Embassy and Vietnamese Trade Office in Indonesia jointly held a talk with the Vietnamese business community in the country on June 17, aiming to foster trade partnership between the two countries.

Business Vietnam, Malaysia partner in promoting timber trade The timber industries of Vietnam and Malaysia have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to further develop timber trade in both countries.

Business Domestic shopping demand predicted to strongly rebound The domestic shopping demand is forecast to recover and gradually increase as Vietnam has recorded a relatively high vaccine coverage which helps ensure safety for consumers in shopping activities.

Business Development of e-contracts in Vietnam crucial to digital economy The development of e-contracts in Vietnam is crucial to the country’s digital economy, helping businesses to effectively manage and save costs and time while creating a professional working environment.