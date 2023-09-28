Shooter Pham Quang Huy continued shining brilliantly to score 240.5 points to take the gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol event, ending Vietnam's nearly 40-year title drought at the Asian Games.

He earned just 1.1 point more than his runner-up Lee Won-ho from the Republic of Korea. Vladimir Svechnikov of Uzbekistan came third with 219.9 points.

The shooting team has now collected one gold and one silver and can grab more medals as shooters will compete in the women's 10m air pistol and men's 50m rifle 3 positions on September 29./.

VNA