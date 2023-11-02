Vietnam seeded in Pot 2 at 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup finals
The Vietnamese national futsal team has been seeded in Pot 2, alongside Tajikistan, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia in the final round of the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, as announced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on November 2.
The Vietnamese national futsal team has been seeded in Pot 2, alongside Tajikistan, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia in the final round of the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup. (Photo: AFF)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese national futsal team has been seeded in Pot 2, alongside Tajikistan, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia in the final round of the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, as announced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on November 2.
Pot 1 consists of hosts Thailand, Japan, Iran, and Uzbekistan. Meanwhile, Pot 3 brings together Bahrain, the Republic of Korea, and Myanmar.
Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Australia, and China make up Pot 4.
The 16 teams participating in the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup finals are to be divided into four groups, with the draw for the tournament scheduled to take place on December 14 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The final round will take place from April 17 to April 28, 2024 in Thailand.
The teams will compete in a round-robin format where they will play each other once, earning points to determine their rankings within each group. The two first and second teams in four groups (8 teams) will advance to the quarter-finals.
The four semi-finalists will win the right to compete in FIFA futsal World Cup 2024.
The 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup finals serves as the qualifying round of the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup.
The Vietnamese team has played in two Futsal World Cups in 2016 and 2020, reaching the knockout stage in both tournaments. At the most recent Futsal World Cup, they ended their campaign in the round of 16./.