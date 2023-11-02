Culture - Sports Vietnamese novel published in RoK links two culures The Korean language version of the famous novel "Minh Va Ho" (I and They) by the Vietnamese writer Nguyen Binh Phuong officially made its debut in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on November 1.

Culture - Sports HCM City night concert to honour world’s most famous composers A concert featuring works by Beethoven, Chopin and Grieg, the three most beloved 19th century European composers in the history of world music, will be held at the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) on November 11, HBSO announced on November 1.