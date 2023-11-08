A Boeing aircraft (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Supporting Industry Association (HANSIBA) in collaboration with relevant units held a press conference and business exchange on requirements for quality management system in the aviation sector, in the capital city on November 7.

This event aimed to promote partnerships in the production and supply of products and services of HANSIBA's member businesses with multinational and FDI firms from developed economies such as the US, Europe, Japan, and the Republic of Korea.

First Secretary of the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam Matsumoto Izumi said Japan’s ONAGA Co. Ltd has opened a factory in Vietnam to manufacture components for aircraft manufacturer Boeing. Its goal is to connect enterprises from the US, Japan and Vietnam together.

General Director of the Vietnam-Japan support industry development and investment consulting company Ishida Takayuki said Boeing has committed to assisting Vietnamese firms in joining its supply chain for accessories, and expects to hold workshops to facilitate their involvement in supplying aerospace components.

A representative from ONAGA said a AS9100 Aerospace Quality Management System certificate is crucial for Vietnamese companies considering entry into the aerospace industry. With this certificate, both domestic and foreign firms could fully join the global aerospace supply chains of multinationals in this industry.

At a business exchange (Photo: VNA)

HANSIBA Chairman Nguyen Hoang suggested ONAGA Vietnam and the Vietnam-Japan support industry development and investment consulting company assist the Vietnamese firms in completing the necessary procedures to obtain the certificate.

He also proposed that Japan help the Vietnamese businesses build aviation-standard production processes, train a contingent of skilled technical engineers and workers, and jointly select products to be manufactured, among others./.