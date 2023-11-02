Business New record set in fruit, vegetable exports Vietnam’s export revenue of vegetables and rice in the first 10 months of this year surpassed the figure reported in the whole 2022 by 2 billion USD, reaching a record amount of 8.9 billion USD.

Business Thanh Hoa steps up sci-tech application in agricultural production The south central province of Thanh Hoa has studied and applied scientific and technological advances into agricultural production and actively engaged in the fourth Industrial Revolution to serve socio-economic development in a fast and sustainable way.

Business Vietnam aims to promote agricultural exports to Africa Africa has remained a silver lining in trade between Vietnam and the world, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc affirmed at a seminar held by the foreign ministry on November 1.

Business Vietnam, Mongolia sign MoU on sustainable rice trading Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Mongolian Minister of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry Khayangaa Bolorchuluun signed a memorandum of understanding on sustainable rice trading in Hanoi on November 1, in the presence of President Vo Van Thuong and his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.