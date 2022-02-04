Society Vietnamese expats join activities to celebrate Tet The Consulate General of Vietnam in Sydney, Australia, organised a golf tournament on February 2, on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival, with the participation of nearly 70 golfers.

Society Discovering beauty of Western Nghe An Biosphere Reserve Covering an area of more than 1.3 million hectares of natural forest, Western Nghe An Biosphere Reserve is not only the largest biosphere reserve in Vietnam, but it is also imbued with cultural, human and historical identities that need to be preserved and developed. It is immensely valuable to environmental science.

Society Tan Lap floating village – attractive destination in Long An Like an oasis surrounded by a submerged Melaleuca forest and a maze of narrow canals, Tan Lap floating village, located in Long An province, is a perfect eco-tourism site for visitors to experience Mekong Delta life and nature.

Society Dong Cuu - the only royal robe embroidering village in Hanoi Dong Cuu village in Dung Tien commune of Hanoi’s outlying district of Thuong Tin has long been famous for its traditional embroidery, especially the making of royal robes for kings of feudal dynasties in Vietnam, and the craft has still been upheld nowadays.