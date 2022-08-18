Business Infographic Vietnam eyes global top 10 in agricultural processing A strategy to bolster agricultural mechanisation development and agro-forestry-fishery processing to 2030 aims to make Vietnam among the 10 leading farm produce exporters of the world by 2030.

Business Infographic Vietnam-ASEAN trade relations thriving The Vietnam-ASEAN trade relations have been thriving and reaped remarkable results over the years. After COVID-19, bilateral trade recovered and enjoyed growth in 2021, exceeding 70 billion USD and posted a year-on-year surge of 30%.