The tank team of the Vietnam People’s Army beat Tajikistan, Myanmar and Uganda, ranking first in the semi-final round of Group 2 of the “Tank biathlon” event on August 11 at the ongoing Army Games 2019 in Russia.

The Vietnamese team finished in 2 hours 39 minutes 34 seconds. With the excellent performance, Vietnam are likely to secure a berth in the final round, but still waiting the results of the remaining teams of Group 2 – Uzbekistan, Laos, Cuba and Kuwait – which will compete on August 13.

The team had an impressive performance at the round and received enthusiastic cheers from the audiences.

This is the second year Vietnam has sent a delegation to the event. Vietnam’s 127 officers and soldiers are participating in the categories of tank biathlon, safe route, safe environment, sniper frontier, military medical relay race, field kitchen, and emergency area.-VNA