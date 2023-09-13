Politics Measures suggested to deepen Vietnam-Laos friendship, solidarity, cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung outlined measures to help Vietnam and Laos further preserve, nurture, and deepen their great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation in a recent interview to the Vietnam News Agency regarding the 61st anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic relations.

Politics US President’s Vietnam visit expected to open up new development stage The official upgrade of Vietnam-US relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership during US President Joseph Biden’s recent State visit to Vietnam is expected to open up a new stage in the bilateral friendship and cooperation.

Politics Vietnam, Mozambique to foster cooperation in various areas Vietnam stands ready to share its experience with Mozambique in aquaculture and agro-aquatic product processing, helping to ensure food security in the African nation and the region, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has said.