Vietnam suggests cooperation areas to help achieve zero-emission Asia
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a number of activities in Japan on December 18 before concluding his visit to the Northeastern Asian country to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation, and have bilateral activities there.
VNA
Related News
VNA
You should also see
PM receives Presidents of International Friendship Exchange Council, JICA
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working breakfast with President of the International Friendship Exchange Council (FEC) of Japan Ken Matsuzawa and its members in Tokyo on December 18 on the occasion of his trip to the East Asian country to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation.
See more
Exhibition features old Thang Long - Hanoi
An exhibition entitled “Reflections of Thang Long”, which features installation artworks revolving around water sources in Thang Long (now Hanoi), has been underway at the Temple of Literature in the capital city.
Great opportunities for Vietnam to develop semiconductor industry
Vietnam is seeing great opportunities to turn the semiconductor industry into a critical national one in the next 30-50 years, experts said.
Hong Kong offers opportunities for Vietnamese students
China’s special administrative region of Hong Kong has been creating favourable conditions for overseas intellectuals to come for study and work. To access this policy, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Hong Kong has been proactively coordinating with Hong Kong educational facilities to present scholarships to Vietnamese students.
Multidimensional poverty rate to reduce to nearly 3% at year end
The multidimensional poverty rate in Vietnam will reduce to 2.93% in 2023, a drop of 1.1 percentage points compared to last year.
Christmas trees bring hope to disadvantaged kids
Christmas is a season of love and hope, and together we can make small wishes come true. “Make a wish come true” is an amazing initiative introduced by major hotels and resorts in the central city of Da Nang to support orphans or disadvantaged and less-fortunate children in the city.