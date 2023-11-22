Politics Party leader urges settlement of corruption cases Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the standing board of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena on November 22, during which he stressed the need to find solutions to the slow settlement of corruption cases.

Politics Vietnam, Laos hold tenth foreign ministerial-level consultation meeting Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith co-chaired the tenth Vietnam-Laos foreign ministerial-level consultation meeting in Hanoi on November 22.

Politics President Vo Van Thuong to pay official visit to Japan President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse will pay an official visit to Japan from November 27 – 30 at the invitation of the Japanese State, said a communiqué of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 22./.

Politics Vietnam, Philippines strengthen defence cooperation Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 22 for Philippine Undersecretary of National Defence Irineo Cruz Espino, who is in Vietnam for the fifth Vietnam-Philippine defence policy dialogue.