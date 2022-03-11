Vietnam supports reforms to make UN stronger, more effective
Vietnam strongly supports upgrading the United Nations into a stronger and more effective organisation that can fulfill its vital role of meeting the interests and concerns of member states and the international community, said Nguyen Phuong Tra, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, on March 10.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)New York (VNA) – Vietnam strongly supports upgrading the United Nations into a stronger and more effective organisation that can fulfill its vital role of meeting the interests and concerns of member states and the international community, said Nguyen Phuong Tra, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, on March 10.
The official made the statement during the UN General Assembly’s fifth consultation on “Our Common Agenda” themed “Enhancing International Cooperation”.
This process should be open, based on wide consultations, and led by member states. Therefore, there should be a better mechanism for improving inputs of the UN, including its bodies and agencies, Tra suggested.
The diplomat added success of the UN also depends on the improvement of the institutions and working methods, stressing that meaningful reform should ensure widest possible participation from a variety of actors while maintain the inter-governmental nature of the organization.
Tra also reaffirmed Vietnam's strong commitment to furthering the bold agenda put forth in the report and that the country looks forward to concrete steps and plan ahead with a view to contributing effectively to the common work of the UN and the international community.
According to the UN, "Our Common Agenda" is an agenda of action, designed to strengthen and accelerate multilateral agreements – particularly the 2030 Agenda – and make a tangible difference in people’s lives.
The agenda contains recommendations across four broad areas for renewed solidarity between peoples and future generations, a new social contract anchored in human rights, better management of critical global commons, and global public goods that deliver equitably and sustainably for all./.