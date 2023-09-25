Under the plan, the area of downgrading natural forests restored and upgraded is set at 10% by 2025. Meanwhile, the area certified for sustainable forest management is expected to reach 0.5 million hectares by 2025.

Vietnam will perfect mechanisms and policies to promote sustainability in agro-forestry production and consumption, and raise resilience of forest land to climate change.



Efforts will be made to advance rural livelihoods by empowering the community, consolidating the land management system, and improving the multi-purpose management of forests.

The plan also aims to promote the access to and efficient use of domestic and international financial resources, as well as the public-private partnership in agro-forestry production, and sustainable forest management, and support local residents, especially ethnic minority groups.

Statistics showed that Vietnam was home to over 14.7 million hectares of forests last year, and its forest coverage reached over 42%./.

VNA