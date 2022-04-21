Vietnam, Thailand discuss ways for promoting bilateral trade
Vietnam and Thailand held the fourth meeting of their Joint Trade Committee in Bangkok on April 20, working out orientations, measures, and action plans to soon raise bilateral trade to 25 billion USD.
Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit affirmed his country views Vietnam as a partner of leading importance in Southeast Asia, and that it attaches importance to bolstering economic and trade ties with Vietnam.
Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said the initiatives, measures, and concrete actions devised at the meeting will create new impulses for bilateral economic and trade relations, along with the countries’ coordination within ASEAN and other multilateral and regional cooperation frameworks.
As part of the working programme in Thailand, Minister Dien met and worked with key leaders of the Kasikorn Bank and the Central Group./.