Videos Hoa Binh readies to host SEA Games cycling events Along with Hanoi, the northern province of Hoa Binh is one of 12 cities and provinces honoured to host sporting events within the framework of the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31. Nineteen years after first doing so at SEA Games 22 in 2003, Hoa Binh once again joins the atmosphere of the region’s biggest sports gathering by co-organising road cycling and mountain biking from May 14-22.

Videos Yellow blossoms brightening Son Tra Peninsula Son Tra Peninsula in Da Nang city is always covered in yellow blossoms during April. The colour of the flower and images of the brown-shanked douc langur found in the area create a unique impression and attract local people, tourists, and especially photographers.

Videos The story behind the SEA Games 31 mascot In the image of a rare mammal from Vietnam, Saola was selected as the mascot for the Southeast Asian Games 31, but few would know that the creation of artist Ngo Xuan Khoi overcame more than 500 other entries to claim the honour.

Videos SEA Games - An added boost to tourism recovery Vietnam’s tourism sector is hoping to speed up its post-pandemic recovery as SEA Games 31 is being held just as the country reopens its doors to international visitors. Southeast Asia’s largest sporting event is expected to be catalyst for Hanoi and the other 11 localities hosting events to attract local and foreign visitors.