Vietnam, Thailand enhance cooperation in digital economy, transformation
Thai Minister of Digital Economy and Society Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn (C) and Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh pose for a photo (Photo: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) - Thai Minister of Digital Economy and Society Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn on May 5 affirmed that Thailand wants to cooperate with Vietnam in such fields as information infrastructure, cloud computing, social network management, digital transformation and digital economy.
He made the affirmation during his meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh. The meeting took place after Vietnam and Thailand had successfully held the fourth meeting of their Joint Trade Committee (JTC) in Bangkok, achieving many important contents and agreeing to maintain coordination to remove bottlenecks in bilateral economic cooperation.
Thanh proposed the Thai ministry and Vietnam's Ministry of Information and Communications intensify information sharing, promote further cooperation in digital economy and digital transformation, consider supplementing cooperation on digital transformation and digital economy and soon sign a new memorandum of understanding to facilitate collaboration activities in the new context.
He also suggested the two sides promote cooperation, and establish a mechanism to exchange and share experience in digital transformation and digital economic development in association with each country's growth strategy.
Both sides need to boost collaboration and share experience in fake news management in order to establish a safe and healthy online environment, he stressed.
The Vietnamese ambassador proposed the Thai side create favourable conditions for Vietnamese information technology enterprises to invest and do business in the country, and suggested the two ministries resume working visits and meetings at all levels.
The embassy is ready to support and connect to promote cooperation between the two ministries in the coming time, he added.
For his part, Minister Chaiwut said that the two sides should continue promoting cooperation activities after more than two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He agreed with Ambassador Thanh's proposals, affirming that his ministry will soon consider and handle them.
He agreed to restart bilateral exchanges between the two ministries at all levels, affirming to support and facilitate Vietnamese IT firms’ investment and business in the country, thus contributing to further promoting cooperation in investment, trade and tourism between Thailand and Vietnam./.