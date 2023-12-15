Vietnam, Thailand in same group in 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup finals (Photo:vff.org.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - An official draw held at the headquarters of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in Malaysia on December 14 sent Vietnam into the same group with Thailand in the final round of the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced.

According to the draw, Vietnam will play Myanmar, China and Thailand in Group A.

Group B consists of Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Australia.

Kyrgyzstan have been drawn in Group C alongside strong rivals such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Tajikistan.

Iran, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Afghanistan have been placed in Group D.

The tournament will be held from April 17 to April 28, 2024, in Thailand, with the four semi-finalists winning the right to compete in the global version of the tournament as the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup finals serve as the qualifying round of the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

The Vietnamese team have played in two Futsal World Cups before, in 2016 and 2020, reaching the knockout-stage in both tournaments. At the most recent Futsal World Cup, they ended their campaign in the round of 16./.