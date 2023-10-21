About 100 Vietnamese and Thai businesses are running 300 stalls at the event, displaying a wide range of commodities from specialty food, agricultural and forestry products, apparel, household appliances, to electric, automobile, information technology and construction products, among others.

Lam Van Ba, Vice Chairman of Tin Bien town, said the fair is a practical activity to stimulate consumption, serving shopping needs of the locals and people from surrounding areas. The event also aims to respond to the campaign "Vietnamese people prioritise using Vietnamese products".



Ba emphasised that the fair will contribute to helping An Giang enterprises and domestic enterprises nationwide improve production - business capacity and competitiveness, and boosting trade exchanges between businesses inside and outside the province.

The fair will last till October 29./.