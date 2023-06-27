E-commerce companies based in foreign countries are now able to make tax declarations and fulfil their tax obligations through the General Department of Taxation’s e-portal at http://etaxvn.gdt.gov.vn.

With the portal introduced in March 2022, Vietnam now leads the ASEAN bloc in cross-border tax collections through a single portal.



Besides creating favourable conditions for foreign suppliers and domestic firms to develop their business in Vietnam, tax authorities will also mete out harsh punishment in any cases of tax evasion.

Foreign suppliers have paid more than 312.8 million USD in taxes through the electronic portal dedicated to them since March 21, 2022, according to the General Department of Taxation.

Of this, over 165 million USD has been collected since the beginning of this year./.

VNA