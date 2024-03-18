Business HCM City boosts tourism promotion to lure travelers Ho Chi Minh City's tourism industry has recorded positive signs as many international travelers have chosen the metropolis as part of their journeys in early 2024.

Business Planning to create solid foundation for Dien Bien province’s development: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said that the newly approved master plan for the northwestern province of Dien Bien will create a solid foundation for its development while he handed over the approval decision to local authorities at a ceremony on March 17.

Business Binh Duong aims to attract investments for new-generation industrial parks This year, Binh Duong province plans to attract 130-140 investment projects to industrial parks (IP), securing 1.2-1.3 billion USD from foreign capital and 1.1-1.2 trillion VND (about 48.535 million USD) from domestic investors.

Business Hanoi’s biggest promotion programme to start from April 30 Hanoi’s concentrated promotion programme will kick off on April 30, featuring 100 booths with promotion from 30-100%, according to the city Department of Industry and Trade.