Business Infographic FDI attraction exceeds 15.54 billion USD in first 7 months As of July 20, 2022, total newly registered and adjusted capital together with capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors surpassed 15.54 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, equivalent to 92.93 percent of the same period last year.

Videos Sunwah Group Chairman optimistic about Vietnam’s future Dr. Jonathan Choi, Chairman of the Hong Kong-based Sunwah Group, has expressed his optimism about Vietnam’s future, saying the country is one of the best performers in ASEAN in term of post-pandemic recovery.