World Thailand’s EV sales forecast to miss target Electric vehicle (EV) sales in Thailand may fail to reach the estimate of 130,000 units this year as prices are likely to keep changing, according to Hyundai Mobility Thailand.

World Thailand, EU hope to sign FTA in mid-2025 Before the Songkran holiday, senior officials from Thailand and the European Union (EU) met in Bangkok to discuss ways to promote their relationship, including the framework of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), green transformation, and Schengen visa waiver, Thai media has reported.

World India’s trade deficit with ASEAN widens India's trade deficit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has more than doubled since the implementation of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) in 2010.

World Malaysia to cut down on petrol subsidies this year Malaysian Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli has announced that the country will reduce petrol subsidies this year to reduce its fiscal deficit.