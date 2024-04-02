Culture - Sports Vietnam attends francophone cultural festival in France A Vietnamese delegation took part in a francophone cultural festival held by the Maison de la Francophonie association in France’s Bussy-Saint-Georges on March 31, impressing attendants by a large number of performances.

Culture - Sports Cultural, sports activities to commemorate Hung Kings A series of cultural, sport and tourism events will be held from April 9 – 18 in the northern province of Phu Tho to commemorate Hung Kings - the legendary founders of the nation.