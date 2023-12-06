Business HCM City targets GRDP growth of 7.5-8% in 2024 Ho Chi Minh City aims for a gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of 7.5-8% in 2024 with a recovering economic situation after a tough year, heard the 13th meeting of the municipal People’s Council on December 6.

Business Ba Ria – Vung Tau’s 11-month FDI attraction posts annual increase of 93.8% The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau attracted nearly 1.38 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 11 months of this year, an increase of 93.8% compared to the same period last year.

Business Enhancing competitiveness vital for Vietnam to climb up global value chain Enhancing national competitiveness and capacity of domestic enterprises is vital for Vietnam to climb up the global value chain in the new context of globalisation, heard a workshop held by the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) in Hanoi on December 5.