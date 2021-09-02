Engineers of Vietnam Space Center (VNSC) designing MicroDragon satellite. (Photo: VNSC)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Prime Minister has issued a document to the Ministry of Science and Technology on restructuring national-level science and technology programmes for the 2021-2025 period and towards 2030.

In the document, the ministry is assigned to coordinate with other ministries, agencies and localities in proactively formulating plans and organising the work.

The ministry must base itself on the 10-year socio-economic development strategy for the 2021-2030 period and the guidance on taking enterprises, institutes and universities as research entities; ensuring the principles of publicity, transparency and fairness.

The objectives and results of the programmes are to improve product quality and competitiveness of Vietnamese enterprises in the domestic market; to expand foreign markets for advantageous industries; to improve the global innovation index (GII); and to prioritise the promotion of the development of economic models.

The document also specifies a number of priority research fields such as social sciences and humanities, natural sciences, industry, agriculture, health, natural resources, environment./.

VNA