Sci-Tech Customs sector urged to pioneer in digital transformation The customs sector should be one of the pioneering industries in promoting the application of science and technology, and digital transformation, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang said at the opening ceremony of the Technology Conference and Exhibition of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) in Hanoi on October 10.

Sci-Tech Vietnam to gradually shape semiconductor ecosystem: official Director of the Department of Science and Technology for Economic Technical Branches Nguyen Phu Hung has talked more about Vietnam’s recent strategic cooperation with Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the US in semiconductor chip development during an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency at the regular press conference of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).

Sci-Tech Greater efforts made to speed up digital transformation Contactless payments are becoming increasingly popular in Vietnam as people can easily see QR codes at vegetable and meat stalls in local markets or at restaurants and electronics stores.

Sci-Tech HCM City strives to become smart city by 2030 The southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City has capitalised on digital transformation to develop itself into a smart urban area by 2030.