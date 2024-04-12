Business Binh Duong to host Horasis China Meeting 2024 Horasis China Meeting 2024 will take place in the southern province of Binh Duong on April 14 – 16, featuring six plenary sessions and 24 dialogues, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Mai Hung Dung.

Business Foreign experts discuss ways to help Vietnam upgrade stock market Chairwoman of the State Securities Commission (SSC) Vu Thi Chan Phuong has held a working session with representatives from FTSE Russell and Morgan Stanley to discuss how to upgrade the Vietnamese stock market.

Business Investment in HCM City’s industrial zones tops 190 million USD in Q1 Industrial and export processing zones in Ho Chi Minh City attracted 191.93 million USD in investment in the first quarter, equivalent to 34.9% of the target for 2024 and 112.12% higher than the figure in the same period last year, the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) reported on April 12.

Business Businesses bullish on Q2 outlook: GSO Processing and manufacturing enterprises have forecast better performance in Quarter 2 despite global headwinds posed by conflicts and high production costs, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO)’s survey.