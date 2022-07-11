Politics Quang Ninh ensures security for third ABAC meeting The People's Committee of northern province of Quang Ninh province on July 11 held a meeting on preparation for the third meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council (ABAC 3), which will be held from July 26-29 in Ha Long city.

Politics Meeting looks into strategy on building, perfecting rule-of-law socialist State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting in Hanoi on July 11 between the standing board of the steering committee for the strategy on building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist State till 2030 with a vision towards 2045, and the Government’s Party Civil Affairs Committee.

Politics Vietnam, Lao courts strengthen collaboration A delegation of the Supreme People’s Court of Laos led by its Vice President Khamphan Bounphakhom had a working session with leaders of the central city of Da Nang on July 11.

Politics Vietnam, Argentine seek ways to foster comprehensive partnership Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Argentinean counterpart Santiago Andrés Cafiero agreed on orientations and measures to enhance the comprehensive partnership between the two countries during their talks in Hanoi on July 11.