At the talks (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always considers the US one of the important partners in its foreign policy, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Van Nghia told Commanding General of the US Army Pacific (USARPAC) General Charles Flynn at their talks in Hanoi on November 13.

Nghia welcomed Flynn and his entourage to visit Vietnam as the two countries are celebrating the 10th anniversary of Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership which was recently upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development during the State visit to Vietnam by US President Joe Biden in September.

He said Vietnam wants to enhance its relations with the US based on the respect for each other's independence, sovereignty and political institutions, for the benefit of both countries and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.



Over the past years, the two countries have reaped positive results in their defence cooperation, especially in the settlement of war consequences, United Nations peacekeeping operations, personnel training and military healthcare, and cooperation between armed services, he said.



Speaking highly of USARPAC's role in carrying out bilateral cooperation activities, he suggested that in the coming time, both sides should continue effectively realising signed documents and agreements, with priority given to promoting cooperation in UN peacekeeping operations, improving the effectiveness and quality of training cooperation and deepening medical healthcare collaboration,



He proposed the US prioritise cooperation in addressing the war consequences, including continuing to increase support to Vietnam in dioxin detoxification at Bien Hoa airport, reviewing the results of dioxin detoxification at A Sho airport in A Luoi district of Thua Thien Hue province, and treatment of dioxin-contaminated soil at Phu Cat airport in Binh Dinh province.



Vietnam pledges to create favourable conditions for the most effective search for US servicemen missing in action, the officer said.



On this occasion, Nghia invited Flynn and USARPAC representatives to attend the second Vietnam International Defence Expo scheduled to take place in late 2024.



Flynn, for his part, underlined the importance of Vietnam-US defence ties, especially cooperation with USARPAC and affirmed his commitment to making every effort to bolster the collaboration and achieve the set common targets.



The officer said he will work closely with the US Embassy and the Office of the Defence Attaché to continue reinforcing the bilateral ties, and wished that the Vietnamese and US armies would cooperate in more areas such as exchange of delegations, personnel training, and attending events hosted by the two sides./.