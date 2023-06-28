Vietnam values contributions of Lao Party’s external relations commission to bilateral ties
Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung on June 28 extended greetings to the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee's Commission for External Relations on the occasion of its 40th founding anniversary.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung (R) and Thongsavanh Phomvihane, head of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee's Commission for External Relations, at their meeting on June 28. (Photo: VNA)
Hung lauded its achievements so far and expressed his trust in its future successes.
The diplomat emphasised that the body has made significant contributions to the two countries’ sound cooperation in recent times, strengthening the special solidarity between their Parties, States, and peoples towards practical outcomes and effectiveness across fields.
Thanking its support for the embassy so far, the diplomat expressed his wish for further coordination between the sides in implementing agreements reached between Vietnamese and Lao leaders.
For his part, the head of the commission, Thongsavanh Phomvihane, said the embassy’s constant assistance and close collaboration have helped the commission fulfill its mission.
The two sides will continue their join work in the last half of this year to examine and accelerate projects launched under their leaders’ agreements, he noted./.