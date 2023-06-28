Politics Greetings to Cambodian People’s Party The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent greetings to the Central Committee of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), on occasion of its 72nd founding anniversary (June 28, 1951 – 2023).

Politics Hanoi, Vientiane fronts foster cooperation President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Hanoi Nguyen Lan Huong and Chairman of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC)’s chapter in Vientiane Thanome Thamthong shared experience in front affairs and signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation in the 2023-2025 period during their talks in Hanoi on June 28.

Politics PM calls for more Chinese investments Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called on Chinese investors to expand investment in Vietnam, while addressing the Vietnam - China Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum in Beijing on June 28 within the framework of his official visit to China.

Politics Prime Minister meets Chinese friendship scholars in Beijing Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with a delegation of Chinese friendship scholars who supported Vietnam during the past two resistance wars as well as the current national construction in Beijing on June 28 as part of his official visit to the country.