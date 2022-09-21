Business Vietnam must ramp up production of feed raw materials Increasing domestic supply of raw materials is among the highest priorities for the development of Vietnam’s livestock feed industry in the future, said policymakers and industry experts.

Business ADB keeps Vietnam 2022 growth forecast unchanged at 6.5% ​ The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has maintained its favorable economic outlook for Vietnam as it forecasts the country's gross domestic product to expand 6.5% in 2022 and 6.7% in 2023, based on the update of its flagship economic report released on September 21.

Business Good packaging key to product success Good packaging can extend the storage life of agricultural produce and improve brand recognition, but not many firms are aware of such benefits.

Business Rare Vietnamese ginseng successfully cultivated in Khanh Hoa Ngoc Linh ginseng (Panax vietnamensis Ha et Grushv) has been successfully cultivated in Hon Ba Nature Reserve in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa as part of a pilot project conducted from 2019 to June 2022.