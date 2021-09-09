Business NA Chairman receives leaders of economic groups in Belgium National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted separate receptions for representatives of several economic groups in Belgium on September 8 as part of his working trip to the European Parliament and Belgium.

Business Efforts made to turn Vietnam into world’s spice supplier Vietnam’s agriculture sector along with the spices and seasonings industry have enjoyed a remarkable transition which turns the country into a supplier of those products for the global market.

Business Reference exchange rate up 11 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,122 VND/USD on September 9, up 11 VND from the previous day.