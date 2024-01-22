Business Vietnam Report releases white book on Vietnamese economy in 2023 The Vietnam Report JSC has released a white book on the Vietnamese economy in 2023, highlighting the country’s economic achievements last year and giving forecast for 2024 as well as a number of policy recommendations.

Business Challenges remain for Vietnam’s aquaculture exports: official More challenges are expected for Vietnam’s aquaculture exports in 2024, according to Tran Dinh Luan, General Director of the Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Infographic Rice exports soar to record 8.3 million tonnes Vietnam’s rice production in 2023 stood at 43.5 million tonnes, an increase of 1.9%, adequately meeting domestic consumption, processing, animal feed production, and exports, which set a record of nearly 8.3 million tonnes.

Business Vietnamese, Hungarian PMs attend business forum Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orbán attended a Vietnam-Hungary business forum in Budapest on January 19 (local time).