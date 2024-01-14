Jakarta (VNA) – Athletes Ha Minh Thanh, Phan Xuan Chuyen and Vu Tien Nam on January 14 joined the 25m standard pistol event, the final competition for Vietnamese shooters at the 2024 Asian Shooting Championships in Jakarta.

As a result, Thanh amassed 566 points, while Chuyen and Nam contributed 562 and 551 points, respectively, resulting in a team total of 1,679 points and securing a silver medal. This marks the second silver for this trio in the team event and also the second for the Vietnamese delegation at the tournament.

The gold medal in the event was clinched by Indian shooters with a score of 1,690 points, while the host nation, Indonesia, earned the bronze with 1,666 points.



The Vietnamese delegation currently holds the fifth position overall with one gold and two silvers.

The competition is set to continue until January 18 with air rifle and 25m rapid fire pistol events./.