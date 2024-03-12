Boxer Vo Thi Kim Anh (centre) and coach Nguyen Nhu Cuong (left) and Thai expert Tawan Mungphingklang.(Photo: Hanoimoi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Boxer Vo Thi Kim Anh has secured a ticket to Paris 2024 Olympics, the fifth for Vietnam, after a 5-0 win over Islem Ferchichi of Tunisia in a decisive match against in the women’s 54kg category at the World Qualification Tournament held from February 29-March 12 in Busto Arzizio, Italy, according to the Vietnam Boxing Federation (VBF).



Earlier, she defeated opponents from the Dominican Republic and Hungary in the pre-quarterfinals.



With the ticket to the Olympics, Anh was rewarded 50 million VND (2,037 USD) by the VBF.



Other martial artists of Vietnam, including Nguyen Thi Tam in the women’s 50kg, Ha Thi Linh in the women’s 66kg and Luu Diem Quynh in the women’s 75kg still have a chance at the second World Qualification Tournament from May 23-June 3 in Bangkok, Thailand.



Vietnamese sports aim to secure 12 - 15 berths to attend the 2024 Paris Olympics. Vietnam have so far earned five tickets to the event, namely Nguyen Thi That (bicycle), Nguyen Huy Hoang (swimming), Trinh Thu Vinh, Le Thi Mong Tuyen (shooting) and Vo Thi Kim Anh (boxing).



At the Olympics, a total of 248 boxers will compete, including 124 women and 124 men. Boxing competition will take between July 27 and August 10 in the Roland-Garros Stadium and the North Paris Arena./.