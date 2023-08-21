Culture - Sports Five famous concertos to be staged in HCM City: HBSO Two special concerts will take place at Saigon Opera House on August 25-26 to mark the house’s 30th anniversary with the participation of leading violinist Bui Cong Duy and invited artists from the US, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO).

Culture - Sports Vietnam start AFF U23 Championship with 4-1 win against Laos Vietnam's U23 football team got a good start following a 4-1 victory over their Lao rivals in their opening game of the Southeast Asian Football Federation (AFF) Championship 2023 on August 20 in Thailand.