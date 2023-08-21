Vietnam wins gold at 1st World Taekwondo Demonstration Team Championships
The Vietnamese team on August 20 won a gold medal in the preliminary round of the Freestyle poomsae event at the first World Taekwondo Demonstration Team Championships hosted by the Republic of Korea.
Vietnamese taekwondo team (Photo: TKVN)
The Freestyle class requires a higher level of difficulty than the Recognized class, in which the Vietnamese team had earlier won a silver in the preliminary round and a bronze in the final.
A total of 20 teams, including 18 from the host country, one from Italy, and one from Vietnam, competed in the Freestyle class.
Vietnam defeated the Italian team to take the gold in the preliminary round. In the final, both Vietnam and Italy clinched a bronze, ranking after two Korean teams.
The 2023 World Taekwondo Demonstration Team Championships is one of the four events held at the 2023 Gangwon-Chuncheon World Taekwondo Cultural Festival, which is taking place from August 18 to 24./.