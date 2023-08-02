Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai (third from right) and ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton at a meeting on July 14 (Photo: VNA)

As an active ITC member since 2007, Vietnam sincerely appreciates contributions by the ITC and other sponsors to the technical support and capacity building projects for its MSMEs, Mai noted, applauding the development of the Vietnam - ITC partnership as seen in some pilot projects of the centre.The hybrid 57th session of the ITC’s Joint Advisory Group reviewed the centre’s performance in 2022 and gave recommendations for its activities in the time ahead.ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton said the centre disbursed more than 150 million USD for projects in 130 countries last year, the highest-ever sum. ITC-funded projects helped over 27,000 small businesses, including 10,000 women-led ones, improve their competitiveness.At a meeting with Ambassador Mai prior to the session, Coke-Hamilton described Vietnam as an excellent partner of the ITC during the implementation of this centre’s projects in Southeast Asia.The country is accessing some ITC-financed programmes and projects to improve export competitiveness and trade promotion capacity of MSMEs. In Vietnam, the centre is running nine projects, the biggest among ASEAN members./.