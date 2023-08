Vietnamese Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai speaks at the 57th session of the International Trade Centre ’s Joint Advisory Group on July 20. (Photo: VNA)

– A Vietnamese diplomat has highlighted the country’s wish to enhance cooperation with the Geneva-based International Trade Centre (ITC) while addressing the recent 57th session of the ITC’s Joint Advisory Group.In her remarks, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, highly valued the ITC’s assistance for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) over the past years, especially for their digital transformation, green transition and access to foreign markets, along with its trade facilitation.Vietnam hopes to strengthen ties with the ITC in the time ahead on the basis of its trade and development achievements obtained during the transformation from an underdeveloped country into a lower-middle-income one, she went on.The country is working hard to implement the climate change response strategy and shift to a circular economy, she said, noting that green growth is not only an inevitable choice but also an opportunity for Vietnam to keep up with the global development trend and reach the target of net zero emissions by 2050.Therefore, Vietnam and some other countries’ participation in the new ITC project of “Climate competitiveness: Building opportunities in the green economy for emerging and developing countries”, funded by the European Union for 2023 - 2026, will create favourable conditions for them to capitalise on assistance during the adjustment of policies and trade practices in adaptation to climate change, and discuss trade and environmental issues at WTO to boost trade and sustainable development.