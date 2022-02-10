Society Ca Mau focuses on implementing socio-economic development tasks after Tet Chairman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau Huynh Quoc Viet has requested departments, sectors and localities to focus on drastically implementing socio-economic development tasks for this year after the nine-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays.

All students in Ba Ria-Vung Tau return to school from February 14 All students from the kindergarten to higher education levels in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau will come back to school from February 14, as preparation for their safety has been completed, according to the provincial Department of Education and Training.

Quang Ninh: all-level students to come back to school from Feb.14 Students from kindergarten to high school levels in the northern province of Quang Ninh will return to school from February 14, according to Director of the provincial Department of Education and Training Nguyen Thi Thuy.

Bac Giang province augments efforts to build new-style rural areas The northern province of Bac Giang is set to speed up and improve the quality of the new-style rural area building programme in 2022, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Le O Pich.