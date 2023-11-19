Vietnam works on sustainable development of marine aquaculture
Developing marine aquaculture and expanding large-scale aquaculture towards exports will increase the quality and value of Vietnam's seafood. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Reducing the exploitation of natural seafood and increasing offshore aquaculture are considered solutions to balance human demand with the conservation and sustainable development of marine resources.
Insiders said that developing marine aquaculture and expanding large-scale aquaculture towards exports will increase the quality and value of Vietnam's seafood.
The Prime Minister recently issued Decision No. 1664/QD-TTg approving a project on marine aquaculture development to 2030, with a vision to 2045.
According to Tran Cong Khoi, deputy head of the Directorate of Fisheries’ aquaculture department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), Vietnam is plagued by improper planning, underdeveloped infrastructure, diseases, and natural disasters.
Only a few enterprises invest in industrial marine aquaculture models since they require a lot of resources, he said.
The fisheries sector is working with organisations, units, and individuals to help coastal fishermen develop aquaculture at sea, he said, stressing that it is necessary to develop large-scale standardised farming areas to turn out products meeting standards for export.
Khoi said many community-based aquaculture models have been developed and proven effective. He added that the sector is collaborating with several companies to implement such models in Phu Yen, Binh Dinh, Ca Mau, and Kien Giang provinces.
Nguyen Thi Hai Binh, general director of STP Group JSC, said the agricultural sector should build planning for offshore aquaculture linked with tourism development to maximise the potential.
According to Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan, marine aquaculture is one of the solutions to reduce exploitation and conflicts in the process of protecting fisheries resources to develop a sustainable fisheries industry.
Businesses, cooperatives, and farmers need to join hands in promoting sustainable marine exploitation and conservation, aiming to effectively and sustainably exploit resources for the marine farming industry, he stressed./.