Travel Khanh Hoa eyes stronger golf tourism development With quality courses, ideal climate, and tournaments held recently, the central province of Khanh Hoa boasts substantial potential for golf tourism to attract a large number of international golfers and tourists.

Business Infographic Vietnam sets new record for rice exports in 2023 Vietnam’s rice export turnover reached nearly 4 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2023, an increase of 35 percent over the same period last year and setting a new record by exceeding the 3.67 billion USD posted for 2012 as a whole.

Business Quang Ninh, Hokkaido boost culture, tourism, agriculture links A thematic seminar on culture-tourism exchange and human resources development between the northern province of Quang Ninh and Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture was held on November 17, as part of the Hokkaido Festival 2023 in Ha Long city.

Business Binh Duong leaders hold dialogue with Korean enterprises The People's Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong on November 17 held a dialogue with representatives of Korean businesses in the locality.