To reduce biodiversity loss, Vietnamese Government promulgated the National Biodiversity Strategy to 2030, with a vision to 2050, which aims to increase the acreage of protected ecosystems and promote the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity.

Last year, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment submitted the draft National Biodiversity Conservation Plan for 2021 – 2030 period, with a vision to 2050 and the draft national programme on conserving endangered, precious and rare wildlife to 2030 with a vision towards 2050 to the Prime Minister for approval.

This year, the Nature Conservation and Biodiversity Department will conduct assessment of the 15-year implementation of Law on Biodiversity and create foundation for proposing amendments to the 2008 Law on Biodiversity.

Meanwhile, research will be conducted to propose mechanisms, policies, and management measures for protecting natural landscapes, establishing management mechanisms for conservation areas beyond protected areas./.

