According to Amazon, Vietnamese firms have successfully sold 17 million product units to customers worldwide through their platform.

The number of Vietnamese partners on Amazon has increased by 40%, accompanied by a 50% growth in export value.

Similarly, Alibaba.com, a prominent e-commerce platform, reported that Vietnamese small and medium-sized enterprises experienced a significant expansion of nearly 50% in trans-border e-commerce trade value during the first nine months of 2023.

To maximize the country’s potential in this domain, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has taken several initiatives to support domestic businesses in connecting with e-commerce platforms.

The Vietnamese ministry will prioritize the training of cross-border selling skills for domestic enterprises./.

VNA