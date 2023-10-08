Society Scraps of fabric turned into artworks Without using any brushes or paint, artist Nguyen Thu Huyen turns scrap pieces of fabric into works of art, mostly depicting women.

Videos Music classes keeping up with traditions With the widespread development of various types of entertainment today, people tend to think that young people are no longer interested in traditional music. But there are actually many young people who love this type of music and come to traditional music classes to nurture their passion.