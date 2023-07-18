Business Retail stocks on track to rebound Poor business performance is affecting retail stocks on the market, but the industry is showing signals of recovery, said experts.

Business Ministry to focus on removing difficulties for real estate market in H2 The Ministry of Construction will focus on removing legal bottlenecks for the real estate market and promoting social housing developments in the second half of this year.

Business Swedish firms' investment targets innovation in Vietnam Despite macroeconomic challenges, Vietnam has emerged as an innovation hub, attracting many foreign investors, especially those from Sweden, said Eliseo Barcas, CEO of Tetra Pak Vietnam.

Business Export shows sign of gradual recovery: Statistics office Vietnam’s export turnover is estimated to reach 29.3 billion USD in June, a month-on-month rise of 4.5%, which shows that the market is gradually recovering thanks to trade promotion activities, according to the General Statistics Office.