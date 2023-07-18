Culture - Sports Da Nang festival, tournament to promote golf tourism The Danang Golf Tourism Festival 2023, featuring the BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2023, is scheduled for August 25-September 2 at golf courses in the central city of Da Nang and surrounding areas, the APEC Sculpture Garden and Bach Dang street.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Boxing Organisation established to push boxing The new Vietnam Boxing Organisation (VBO) has been established with a view to professionalise national boxing and lift it to a higher level in the near future.