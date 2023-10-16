The delegation of Vietnamese athletes with disabilities on October 16 depart for the fourth ASIAN Para Games in Hangzhou, China (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The delegation of Vietnamese athletes with disabilities on October 16 departed for the fourth ASIAN Para Games that is taking place in Hangzhou, China from October 22-28.



The Vietnamese sports delegation to the event comprise 71 members, including 48 athletes who will compete in seven sports of track and field, swimming, weightlifting, chess, table tennis, badminton and Taekwondo.



Vietnam’s goal is to win three to four gold medals and to have as many as possible athletes qualified for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.





Vice Director of the Vietnam Sports Authority Le Thi Hoang Yen (right, front) presents flowers to head of the Vietnamese sports delegation at a sending-off ceremony in Noi Bai International Airport (Photo: VNA)

At the seeing-off ceremony at Noi Bai International Airport, Vice Director of the Vietnam Sports Authority Le Thi Hoang Yen expressed her belief that the delegation will show their best performance and achieve best results.



Right after the 12th ASEAN Para Games in Cambodia, the sport sector started to prepare for the 4th ASIAN Para Games by selecting and training athletes and providing them with necessary support.



Vietnam bagged a total of 40 medals, including eight gold, eight silver and 24 bronze medals, ranking 12th at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia./.