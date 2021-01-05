Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese athletes are training hard to do their best at the 31st Southeast Asia Games (SEA Games 31), to be held from November 21 to December 2 in Hanoi and ten nearby localities.



The Vietnam Shooting Federation has prepared plans for competition at international tournaments and SEA Games 31. Several domestic tournaments have been organised to allow shooters to fine-tune their skills.



Fencers, meanwhile, have maintained regular training in preparation for the Games.



The Taekwondo team said they will do their utmost to protect the results from their previous Games appearance, when Vietnam was in the top three best teams.



Deputy Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration’s High Performance Sports Division I, Nguyen Kim Lan, is confident that many Vietnamese athletes can qualify for SEA Games 31, adding that the administration is working with localities to make meticulous preparations for the event.



The Games are expected to feature 40 sports, with 36 already approved by the national steering committee for SEA Games 31, including track and field, water sports, gymnastics, rowing, canoeing/kayaking, football, shooting, archery, wrestling, judo, taekwondo, karate, wushu, weightlifting, boxing, kickboxing, badminton, fencing, Sepak takraw, tennis, volleyball, basketball, cycling, billiards and snooker, golf, vovinam, chess, pencak silat, dance sports, and diving, among others./.