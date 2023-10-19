President of the Belgian-Vietnamese Alliance Andries Gryffroy (L) and VCCI Vice President Nguyen Quang Vinh sign an MoU on cooperation in supporting the two countries' businesses at the meeting in Brussels on October 18. (Photo: VNA)

– A Vietnam-Belgium business meeting was held in Brussels on October 18, aiming to create a chance for direct discussions and connections among enterprises of the two countries.The meeting was jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium, the Belgian-Vietnamese Alliance (BVA), and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), with the participation of a visiting delegation from the northern province of Hai Duong.