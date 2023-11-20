Business Hai Phong eyes stronger trade cooperation with India A conference promoting business opportunities and connection between the northern port city of Hai Phong and Indian partners has been held in both face-to-face and online formats as part of the Red River Delta – Hai Phong Industry and Trade Fair hosted by the municipal People’s Committee.

Business HCM City leads nation in logistics competitiveness in 2022 Ho Chi Minh City topped the first-ever Vietnam Provincial Logistics Competitiveness Index (LCI) 2022, followed by Hai Phong, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria – Vung Tau and Hanoi, according to a report recently announced by the Vietnam Logistics Association (VLA).

Business BOT investors must look to diversify funding: SBV Investors of transport BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) projects must look to diversify their financing as domestic commercial banks have not been willing to loosen the purse strings, said the State Bank of Vietnam.

Business Businesses seek ways to adapt to rising electricity prices After the latest power price hike announced by Vietnam Electricity (EVN), many businesses said they are seeking ways to adapt to the new situation.