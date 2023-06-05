Society Car owners advised to check registration expiry extension on specific website Vietnam Register (VR) under the Ministry of Transport (MoT) has recommended car owners to check the certifications of the validate time of their vehicles’ registration certificates and stamps via the website https://giahanxcg.vr.org.vn and only do so when their cars near registration expiry.

Society The silk road of Vietnam Vietnamese silk is highly valued in the world for its special qualities even though the country is not a global silk hub. International Silk Union Secretary General Fei Jianming agreed that “Vietnam’s silk industry has the best foundation among Southeast Asian nations with its thousand-year-old craft villages.

Videos First forum of overseas Vietnamese women held in Europe A forum of overseas Vietnamese women, the first of its kind, took place in Budapest, Hungary, on June 3, gathering nearly 250 delegates from 21 countries.