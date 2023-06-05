Vietnamese, Bulgarian news agencies team up in professional exchanges
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) have freshly sealed a cooperation pact on professional exchanges during VNA Deputy Director General Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung’s working trip to Bulgaria from June 1-5.
Vietnam News Agengy Deputy Director Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung (right) and Bulgarian News Agency Director General Kiril Valchev at the signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)Sofia (VNA) – The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) have freshly sealed a cooperation pact on professional exchanges during VNA Deputy Director General Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung’s working trip to Bulgaria from June 1-5.
According to the document signed by Nhung and BTA Director General Kiril Valchev, the two agencies will provide each other with information on the two nations via the exchange of photos, stories written in English, and various types of multimedia information. They will expand their scope of bilateral collaboration via mutual visits of their leaders, reporters, and technicians to boost joint work in communications and share professional experiences.
Nhung affirmed that the professional cooperation agreement lays the foundation for the sides to enhance their exchange of various types of information, introduce potential and strengths of each country, and strengthen the link between the two peoples, contributing to the increasingly development of the Vietnam-Bulgaria relations.
She emphasised that the VNA and BTA, the official news agencies of Vietnam and Bulgaria, see ample room for cooperation in information exchange serving the growing needs for mutual understanding between the countries’ peoples, businesses and investors.
She expressed her belief that with the pact, the agencies will effectively carry out their cooperation activities such as the exchange of information, especially in multimedia information, professional, and experience exchanges.
For his part, Valchev lauded the VNA’s position in Vietnam’s national information system and hoped to learn from its experience in multimedia information development.
At the event. (Photo: VNA)According to the Director General, practical cooperation between the VNA and BTA will provide and disseminate official and useful information about each side’s country, people, culture, and business climate, thereby enhancing mutual understanding between their peoples and enterprises.
Valchel said he is confident that the two agencies will continue to be an effective bridge for Vietnamese and Bulgarian businesses and peoples, helping tighten the nations' traditional friendship and collaboration./.