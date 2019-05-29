The Vietnamese Business Club in Myanmar (VBCM) makes its debut in Yangon on May 28.(Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Business Club in Myanmar (VBCM) made its debut in Yangon on May 28.The launching ceremony was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to Myanmar Luan Thuy Duong, Trade Councilor Vo Thi Ngoc Diep, and representatives from nearly 30 Vietnamese enterprises in the country.Addressing the event, Ambassador Duong said that the club is being established as Vietnam and Myanmar look to celebrate 44 years of their diplomatic ties and the bilateral partnership has developed in various aspects towards a comprehensive cooperative partnership.The diplomat said that the introduction of the club shows the growth of the Vietnamese business community in Myanmar and the demand for connection to make a single voice when issues arise with the local government and partners as well as businesses from other countries in Myanmar and agencies at home.She said that the club will help connect the Vietnamese businesses and community in Myanmar, representing and protecting the legitimate interest of the firms, while contributing to boosting the economic, trade, and investment partnership between Vietnam and Myanmar.She expressed her hope that the club will operate effectively and soon be upgraded into the Vietnamese Business Association in Myanmar, which is legally recognised.Addressing the event, Chairman of VBCM Executive Board Dang Hai Nha said that over the years, a number of Vietnamese firms have promoted their pioneering role and effectively supported their Vietnamese peers. However, they have yet to connect with each other.Therefore, the formation of a social non-profit agency will help to strengthen coordination and enhance the competitiveness and business efficiency of the firms, while preserving their rights.VBCM is a voluntary social organisation of the Vietnamese businesses in Myanmar. It groups businesses, organisations, and individuals from all economic sectors operating in Myanmar. With the motto of “Connection, Cooperation, Success”, the organisation aims to enhance the prestige and image of the Vietnamese business community in Myanmar, while promoting economic, trade, and investment partnerships between the two countries. –VNA